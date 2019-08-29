One Capital Management Position in Xilinx (XLNX) Decreased by $1.57 Million as Shares Declined; Natixis Lowered Stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by $11.53 Million

Natixis decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 256,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 57,391 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 313,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 614,924 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 21,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 34,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 1.11 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.56 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 18,631 shares to 146,224 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 70,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81 million for 10.39 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 13,661 shares to 58,103 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 267,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,403 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).