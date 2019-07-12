One Capital Management Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $304,479 as Market Valuation Rose; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Prologis Com (PLD) as Share Price Rose

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,586 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 37,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, down from 156,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.02. About 2.50 million shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.43M shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt owns 29,356 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 2.13% or 290,293 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, City Tru Fl has 2.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,243 shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goldman Sachs Gru has 1.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 377,968 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability invested in 109,778 shares. Heritage Investors reported 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bangor Savings Bank reported 21,845 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.25% or 16.47M shares. 282,785 were accumulated by Boston Ltd Liability Corp. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 5.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 143,993 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 17.08 million shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Lee Danner And Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 131,991 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85B for 23.79 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,726 shares to 105,482 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 18,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 12,209 shares to 42,270 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $488.06 million for 26.31 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Com reported 64,606 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Advsr holds 0.01% or 11,407 shares. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv holds 26,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,100 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 120,617 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 594,149 shares. Graybill Bartz Associates invested 2.64% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Calamos Advisors Limited reported 89,158 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 247,667 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 1,817 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 920,997 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 5,464 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited owns 3,220 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.09% or 204,684 shares in its portfolio.

