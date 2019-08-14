One Capital Management Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) by $304,479; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Has Lifted by $321,480 as Stock Value Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 17,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 258,424 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 240,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. It closed at $11.92 lastly. It is up 43.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 35,586 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 37,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 18,725 shares to 294,340 shares, valued at $31.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 18,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

