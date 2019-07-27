One Capital Management Lowered Position in Amgen (AMGN) as Market Value Declined; Centene (CNC) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 95,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 194,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 99,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,779 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 24,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru stated it has 4.70 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 261,175 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). North Star Invest Management Corp stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New York-based Southpoint Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 2.93% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 5.11M shares. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.83 million shares. Healthcor Management LP reported 2.18% stake. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tcw reported 1.23 million shares. Viking Investors Lp invested in 4.20 million shares or 1.28% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 600 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 12,196 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 78,540 shares to 34,277 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,609 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene boosts stake on Spanish healthcare provider to 90% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 15,309 shares to 208,985 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 61,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, CHGG, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trump’s Order on Kidney Care Lifts These Dialysis Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/02/2019: AMRN, CUR, IOVA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen completes Nuevolution buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2019: TYME, CYAD, GRFS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.