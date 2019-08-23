One Capital Management Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $510,516; Stock Value Rose; Tower Research Capital Trc Increased Stake in Teradata Del (TDC)

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 1249.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 7,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 7,987 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, up from 592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 569,413 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 18,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 124,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 143,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 69.41M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), CVS Corporation (NYSE:CVS) – Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 11,931 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Channing Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.19% stake. Plancorp Llc invested 0.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,847 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 9,570 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Corp stated it has 2.41M shares. Canal Ins accumulated 160,000 shares. Mondrian Investment Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,323 shares in its portfolio. 16,494 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 0.09% or 35,020 shares. London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 68,157 shares. Johnson Group Inc invested in 0.18% or 75,273 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated owns 105,675 shares. Bb&T holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 764,922 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,649 shares to 68,984 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 13,532 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 149,961 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Destination Wealth Management stated it has 24 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.60 million shares. Tiedemann Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). North Star Inv Corp invested 0.04% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 31,400 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability reported 1,074 shares stake. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 25 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 481,992 shares. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 758,941 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 10,229 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 10,609 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.