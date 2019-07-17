One Capital Management Holds Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Position by $685,440 as Share Price Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 5,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 50,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.25. About 1.09M shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.08. About 8.29 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.67M for 23.44 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point CloudGuard Integrates with Google Cloud SCC – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Check Point: The Secure And The Insecure – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Launches Industry-leading Partner Program to Accelerate Sales and Reward Partners for Client Engagement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 335,260 shares to 3.49 million shares, valued at $411.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 241,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, GATX, BIG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Holistic View Of Nvidia – Life After Crypto Tumble, Growth Prospects, Valuations, And Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Chip Stocks Surge on Improving Trade-War Rhetoric – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMD Leapfrogs NVIDIA for the First Time in Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Can Nvidia Stock March Back to $200? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.