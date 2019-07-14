One Capital Management Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Lifted by $542,370 as Share Price Rose; Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Cut Its Stake

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 9,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,347 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 32,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 549,706 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,602 are held by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. Baillie Gifford owns 7.65 million shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Cap Limited holds 3,861 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Lc owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt reported 5,631 shares. Private Trust Na has 1,814 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial Advisors invested in 137 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 3,534 shares. Staley Capital Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,553 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ally Financial Incorporated reported 15,000 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,355 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 320 shares. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 15 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,403 shares to 20,779 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 6,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,290 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 19,329 shares to 31,711 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Company by 608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).