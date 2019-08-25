One Capital Management Has Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $542,370; Pure Financial Advisors Trimmed Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $767,334

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity by 33,854 shares to 572,094 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.22% stake. Cannell Peter B & owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,050 shares. Navellier And Inc has 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp reported 2,109 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc holds 0.43% or 8,611 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rhumbline Advisers owns 904,481 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma invested in 0.22% or 4,337 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 19,667 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 452,691 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mairs And Power reported 0.02% stake. 1,445 are owned by Court Place Advsr Ltd Com.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 16,547 shares to 109,370 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,575 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Investments holds 0.01% or 4,377 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 1,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New England Inv & Retirement stated it has 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Argent Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fjarde Ap reported 170,431 shares. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Blb&B Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,534 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Amer Century Companies Incorporated stated it has 7,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 1,394 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 0.15% or 2,135 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 108,626 are held by Assetmark. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability owns 5,231 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.