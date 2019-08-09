One Capital Management Has Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $542,370; Share Price Declined; Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Value Rose While Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped Position by $569,908

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $153.29. About 2.69 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 234,018 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,611 shares to 35,586 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,280 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) RTX Leveraged Across Software Market and Datametrex AI Selected to Be Tech Solution Provider for Two Lakes Group – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Has Multiple Upcoming Catalysts – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Correlation Between Nvidia And Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways the Trade War Will Continue to Affect Micron Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,500 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Co holds 23,418 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 350 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 96,039 shares or 5.89% of its portfolio. 5,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Anderson Hoagland invested in 11,270 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.05% or 65,182 shares. 37,041 were accumulated by Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company. Agf Investments America stated it has 0.61% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Twin Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 51,602 shares. Btc Cap Management Inc has 2,450 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Psagot Invest House Limited, Israel-based fund reported 136,789 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com has 0.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 13,040 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 10,283 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 119,612 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 18,350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regions Fin Corp has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 10,079 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ajo Lp holds 0.03% or 304,520 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Blb&B Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 11,467 shares. Hap Trading Ltd invested in 0.09% or 58,452 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 1.12 million shares. B Riley Wealth Management owns 73,333 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $245,837 activity. 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Beat is Less Likely for Blackstone (BX) in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FS KKR Capital’s (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Jump Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Raymond James (RJF) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.