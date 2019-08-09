One Capital Management Has Trimmed By $351,337 Its Intel (INTC) Stake; Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)’s Sentiment Is 3.57

One Capital Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 9.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. One Capital Management Llc sold 6,629 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The One Capital Management Llc holds 65,784 shares with $3.53M value, down from 72,413 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $204.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 23.64 million shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI) investors sentiment increased to 3.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.77, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 25 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 7 cut down and sold holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.30 million shares, up from 3.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target in Thursday, May 9 report.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Llc has 0.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 192,558 shares. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 1.54M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Hourglass Ltd Co holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 232,860 shares. Georgia-based Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.77% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 5,145 are owned by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation. Woodstock invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Services Automobile Association holds 3.41M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Boston & Inc stated it has 117,334 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has 16.39 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 5,904 shares. Karpus Management has 4,116 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 197,450 shares. Edmp reported 2.32% stake. 131,289 were accumulated by Meritage Port Mgmt. Meyer Handelman has 1.79% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 644,613 shares.

One Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 22,379 shares to 245,800 valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) stake by 15,309 shares and now owns 208,985 shares. Goldman Sachs Etf Tr was raised too.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $129.41 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Exclusive: India’s SBI tightens lending terms for auto dealers – source, internal memo – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “India’s central bank makes unconventional rate cut in bid to spur growth – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Jet Airways’ lenders approve interim finance plan for the carrier – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lenders of bankrupt Jet Airways to attempt to sell carrier again – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. for 40,582 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 120,952 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc. has 0.28% invested in the company for 47,800 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 421,800 shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 5,576 shares traded. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) has risen 5.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500.