One Capital Management Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position by $304,479; Arizona State Retirement System Has Cut Position in Baxter International (BAX) as Shares Rose

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 35,586 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 37,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 11,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 173,240 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09 million, down from 184,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 1.94 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86 million for 25.53 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 10,349 shares to 123,571 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

