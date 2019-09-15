One Capital Management Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position as Stock Rose; Walmart (WMT) Valuation Rose While Bowen Hanes & Co Has Increased Its Stake

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Walmart (WMT) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 377,322 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.69 million, up from 354,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Walmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may retain Flipkart top executives if deal goes through – Livemint; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 21/04/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Walmart to log into Flipkart soon; 25/05/2018 – Half of Walmart’s workforce are part-time workers -labor group; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct; 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $587.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 5,898 shares to 168,073 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 22,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRE).

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack Henry Assoc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 35,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,670 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY).