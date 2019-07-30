One Capital Management Has Decreased By $643,167 Its Amgen (AMGN) Position; Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)’s Sentiment Is 1

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 28 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 28 reduced and sold their stock positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 10.18 million shares, down from 11.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

One Capital Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 14.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The One Capital Management Llc holds 20,779 shares with $3.95M value, down from 24,182 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $107.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.85. About 1.19 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 34,152 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 42,975 shares. New England Rech & Mgmt reported 9,612 shares. Cap International Investors has 0.73% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8.96 million shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,508 shares. Btim Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,205 shares. Strategic Advsrs reported 48,396 shares stake. Smead Cap Mngmt Inc holds 666,765 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 59,990 shares. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 3,496 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fincl Advisory Serv holds 0.06% or 1,648 shares. Moreover, River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21.

One Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 22,379 shares to 245,800 valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr stake by 138,285 shares and now owns 866,199 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D had sold 2,000 shares worth $380,000 on Thursday, February 7.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $494.24 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 5.7% of its portfolio in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund for 3.49 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 668,568 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 626,563 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 44,846 shares.