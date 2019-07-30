One Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $542,370 as Valuation Rose; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $175.74. About 3.50 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 32.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 7,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,405 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 22,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 756,811 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $169.67M for 11.56 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 20,223 shares to 79,232 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Roku Inc.

