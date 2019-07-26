One Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Valuation Rose; Phocas Financial Boosted Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding by $805,070

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 11,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 129,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 48,098 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $175.8. About 4.40M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares to 3,505 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,366 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 11,982 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Bessemer Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 199,200 are owned by Renaissance Tech Ltd. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 6,036 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 18,296 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 6,495 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs stated it has 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 5,633 shares. 964 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Principal Financial Gru reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 13,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $173,240 activity.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,611 shares to 35,586 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,784 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Lc holds 0.19% or 2,050 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 772 shares. Horizon Invest Ltd Liability, Indiana-based fund reported 2,315 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability owns 2,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Coastline Tru Co holds 14,775 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Marsico Cap Mgmt Lc invested 4.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,148 shares. Aviance Capital Lc invested in 5.55% or 107,908 shares. M Hldgs Inc holds 0.79% or 18,926 shares in its portfolio. 3,920 were reported by First Merchants. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 225 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 2.88 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 7,036 shares. 268,132 were accumulated by Voya Management Limited Liability Corp.

