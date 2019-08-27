Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.07 N/A -1.29 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.4. The Current Ratio of rival Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Provention Bio Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.