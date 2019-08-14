Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.45 N/A -1.29 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.73 N/A -3.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.87 beta indicates that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 376.46% and its average target price is $21.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.