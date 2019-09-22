Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

We are contrasting Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.13 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.87 beta indicates that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 117.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.