Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 25.36 N/A -1.29 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 86.94 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.87 beta means Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 87.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. MyoKardia Inc.’s 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $85, which is potential 59.56% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 82.09% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.