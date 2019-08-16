Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 37.61 N/A -1.29 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 210.56% and its average target price is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 52.1%. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.