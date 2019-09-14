Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 46.86 N/A -1.29 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 13% respectively. Insiders owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.