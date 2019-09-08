Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|44.02
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
Demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
Liquidity
12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 23.6%. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
