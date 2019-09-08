Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 44.02 N/A -1.29 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 23.6%. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.