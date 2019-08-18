Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Since Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 33.37 N/A -1.29 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 149.24 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 10.93% and its average target price is $20.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.