Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 40.38 N/A -1.29 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 87.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.