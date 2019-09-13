Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 45.37 N/A -1.29 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 90.86 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.