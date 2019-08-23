Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

We will be comparing the differences between Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 45.05 N/A -1.29 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility and Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 87.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.