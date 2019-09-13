Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 45.37 N/A -1.29 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.83 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.