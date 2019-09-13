Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|45.37
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.83
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Summary
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
