Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 5 -0.02 43.02M -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Clovis Oncology Inc. 809,559,653.74% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.87 beta means Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 87.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Clovis Oncology Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Clovis Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $12, with potential upside of 200.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.