Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 44.73 N/A -1.29 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, which is potential 678.99% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.