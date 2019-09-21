Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.90 N/A -1.29 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.83 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $119, with potential upside of 58.77%.

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.