Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Since Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 24.39 N/A -1.29 0.00 argenx SE 127 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of argenx SE is $163.5, which is potential 22.93% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 55.81% respectively. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.