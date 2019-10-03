Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 134,996,090.05% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 421.74% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 0.75%. Insiders held roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 5 of the 9 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.