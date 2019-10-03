Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|2
|0.00
|3.28M
|-8.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|134,996,090.05%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 421.74% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 0.75%. Insiders held roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Summary
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 5 of the 9 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.