Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 46.86 N/A -1.29 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 66.85 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.87 beta. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 478.11% and its consensus target price is $17.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 64.4% respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.4%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.