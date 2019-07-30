Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) EPS Estimated At $-1.68; Robotti Robert Has Trimmed By $723,834 Its Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Position

Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report $-1.68 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $1.33 EPS change or 44.19% from last quarter’s $-3.01 EPS. After having $-1.68 EPS previously, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 2,256 shares traded. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Robotti Robert decreased Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) stake by 27.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robotti Robert sold 120,639 shares as Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG)’s stock rose 33.16%. The Robotti Robert holds 318,039 shares with $2.04 million value, down from 438,678 last quarter. Dorian Lpg Ltd now has $508.65M valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 211,346 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $73.78 million. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors.

More notable recent Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oncternal Therapeutics Completes Reverse Merger with GTx, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Updated Interim Data from a Phase 1/2 Study of Cirmtuzumab in Combination with Ibrutinib – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oncternal Therapeutics to Present Interim Data from a Phase 1/2 Study of Cirmtuzumab in Combination with Ibrutinib at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.