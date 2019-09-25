Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) EPS Estimated At $-1.68; CAPTOR CAP COMMON SHARES (CPTRF) SI Increased By 262.86%

Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report $-1.68 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $1.05 EPS change or 38.46% from last quarter’s $-2.73 EPS. After having $-1.27 EPS previously, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 32.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 1,563 shares traded. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has declined 95.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.95% the S&P500.

CAPTOR CAP CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) had an increase of 262.86% in short interest. CPTRF’s SI was 38,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 262.86% from 10,500 shares previously. With 23,700 avg volume, 2 days are for CAPTOR CAP CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)’s short sellers to cover CPTRF’s short positions. The stock increased 16.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $0.65. About 4,750 shares traded. Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $78.46 million. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors.

Captor Capital Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $39.61 million. The firm provides recreational and medical marijuana based products through its retail stores. It currently has negative earnings. It offers marijuana edibles, topicals, tinctures, concentrates, and pharmaceutical grade cannabis vape oils.