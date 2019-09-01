Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.39 N/A -1.29 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2793.46 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.87 shows that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 68.38% and its average price target is $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 24.8%. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.