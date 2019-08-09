Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.96 N/A -1.29 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 103.46% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.