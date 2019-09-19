Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Contrasting side by side

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.12 N/A -2.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 997.05% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 18% respectively. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.