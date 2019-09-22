Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 14.24 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 72.3%. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.4% are Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.