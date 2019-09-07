Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Contrasting side by side

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.92 N/A -1.29 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.62 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Precision BioSciences Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 189.01% and its consensus price target is $23.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.