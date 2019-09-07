Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Contrasting side by side

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|39.92
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|22.62
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Precision BioSciences Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 189.01% and its consensus price target is $23.67.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.
