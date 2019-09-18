Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Comparison side by side

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.03 N/A -1.29 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.4. The Current Ratio of rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 3.1%. Insiders owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.