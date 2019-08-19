Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Comparing side by side

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 33.37 N/A -1.29 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.91 N/A -1.55 0.00

Demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.