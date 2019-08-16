Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Comparing side by side

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 37.61 N/A -1.29 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 76.08 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.87. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 9.1 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $20.31, while its potential upside is 180.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 66.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.