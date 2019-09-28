Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% iBio Inc. 1,370,783,086.55% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. iBio Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than iBio Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.