Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.16M -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 81,716,036.77% 0% 0%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.4%. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.