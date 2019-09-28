Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|4.16M
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|81,716,036.77%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.4%. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
