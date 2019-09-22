Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Forty Seven Inc. is $18, which is potential 135.91% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.