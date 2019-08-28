Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|43.00
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|94.22
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Volatility and Risk
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. In other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, which is potential 433.44% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 60.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.