Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 94.22 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility and Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. In other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, which is potential 433.44% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 60.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.