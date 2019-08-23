Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 45.60 N/A -1.29 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 51.47 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. Epizyme Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc.’s average target price is $20.17, while its potential upside is 51.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 94.5% respectively. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.