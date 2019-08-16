Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 37.61 N/A -1.29 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 49.72 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Epizyme Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.17 average target price and a 57.21% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 94.5%. Insiders owned roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.