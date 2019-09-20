Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Contrasting side by side

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.90 N/A -1.29 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.58 N/A -2.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 4.59 beta is the reason why it is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.